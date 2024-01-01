stock photo similar to Z'lectrolytes
Z’lectrolytes is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Z’lectrolytes comes from Orange-Ade crossed to The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's green and orange bud that should smell like orange hard candy and yield a medium to high amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Z’lectrolytes grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Z’lectrolytes.
