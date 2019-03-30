About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
