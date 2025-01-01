We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
It's 4:20 Somewhere
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
72 products
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
3.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
White Chocolate Cookies N Cream Bar 200mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 200%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Espresso 30mg 3-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Popping Blackberry Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Hot Mess Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Candy
Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Minis 100mg 10-Pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 100%
Candy
Hot Mess Dark Chocolate Bar 10mg Single
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate 10mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar 300mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 300%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Chocolates
Milk Chocolates 100mg 10pk
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 2%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Espresso Minis 100mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar 30mg 3-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Bar 180mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 180%
Chocolates
1:1 Milk Chocolate Minis 200mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Toffee 30mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 30%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Hempcrunch Bars 100mg 10-Pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate CBD Mini 10mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Hemp Crunch Mini 10mg Single
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Espresso Minis 10mg Single
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar 10mg
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
Chocolates
10:1 Milk Chocolate Minis 110mg 10-pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Bars 100mg 10-Pack
by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
THC 10%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Catalog
Edibles