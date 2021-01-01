About this product

These posters were originally intended for shops. In our eyes, they were made to hang in windows, display cases, and behind registers. But then something happened. Our Facebook fans caught wind of the designs and asked if they could get access to them, too. And clearly we couldn’t say no to that.



Measures 11” x 17”

Printed on 100 lb uncoated paper

Comes rolled in poster tube, not folded