Tang Breath is a Hybrid Marijuana strain created by crossing Tropicana Cookies x Mendo Breath. Its primary terpenes are Limonene, B-Myrcene, and B-Caryophyllene, which make it a powerfully balanced Hybrid. This strain has notes of Orange, Hops, and Cinnamon with a smooth smoke that leaves its user Euphoric and relaxed.
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
7 Leaf OK
7 Leaf is a local community of growers who are passionate about our dedication to our patients. We believe in an integrity-based approach to the cultivation process. 7 Leaf aims to sow a seed in our community with our vision of a greener tomorrow!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YPK-9YOM
PAAA-E161-LDJW