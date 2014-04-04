Loading…
Kingpen

Three Kings .5 Gram Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 19%CBD

A hybrid bred from none other than the all-mighty 3 Kings of marijuana strains – Headband, Sour Diesel and good ole OG Kush. Get ready for some serious Kingpen level relaxation.

3 Kings effects

203 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
