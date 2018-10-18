About this strain
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.
Banjo effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
