About this product
Check out these awesome colored jars equipped with a unique label. These large jars are 8 fl oz.. We use colored jars to offer more protection against UV damage.
Cookie Jar effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headaches
44% of people say it helps with headaches
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!