  White Fire Alien OG
Hybrid

4.4 113 reviews

White Fire Alien OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

White Fire Alien OG is a 60% indica strain bred by OG Raskal. With a sweet lemon aroma, this hybrid cross mixes The White with Fire Alien Kush for a full-body calm that eases pain, anxiety, and tension. There’s no better way to conclude a hard day’s work than with a stress-relieving dose of White Fire Alien OG.

79 people reported 540 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 26%
Pain 29%
Stress 29%
Insomnia 18%
Depression 16%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

113

Lineage

First strain parent
Fire Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Fire Alien OG
First strain child
Alf
child
Second strain child
The Ooze
child

Most popular in