ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
These grinders are powder coated and can be engraved with any text or image of your choice! Our grinders a crafted with a magnetic lid, and also have a removable screen to separate out your crystals for use later! For options on color, sizing, and engraving, head over to 7thfloorvapes.com!
Blue Hawaiian effects
Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
