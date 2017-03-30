VAPORIZER GLASS VALVE SYSTEM FOR ANY FORCED AIR VAPORIZER
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
ITS HERE!!!!
The new forced air, glass valve is amazing! Steve spent two years on the design simplifying more and more. What we have here is simple, glass, silicone and a pure pleasure to use. The same super easy bag build is not only environmentally friendly compared to the competition as well as you can make any size bag you like using the 10 feet of bag that comes with this kit.
This thing is super neat. To start with you have the Elev8 glass valve inner. This
If you have an old valve please call us up and we have a special deal for you to say thanks for all the support!
Features:
1 Elev8 glass valve inner
1 Elev8 glass valve wand
2 Elev8 silicone valves
1 Elev8 glass mouthpiece
1 Elev8 glass valve bag attachment seal
1 sick clip
1 Elev8 glass bag seal
1 container of coconut oil
The new forced air, glass valve is amazing! Steve spent two years on the design simplifying more and more. What we have here is simple, glass, silicone and a pure pleasure to use. The same super easy bag build is not only environmentally friendly compared to the competition as well as you can make any size bag you like using the 10 feet of bag that comes with this kit.
This thing is super neat. To start with you have the Elev8 glass valve inner. This
If you have an old valve please call us up and we have a special deal for you to say thanks for all the support!
Features:
1 Elev8 glass valve inner
1 Elev8 glass valve wand
2 Elev8 silicone valves
1 Elev8 glass mouthpiece
1 Elev8 glass valve bag attachment seal
1 sick clip
1 Elev8 glass bag seal
1 container of coconut oil
Silver Surfer effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!