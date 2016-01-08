Loading…
ABP Farms

Jacked-Up

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Jacked-Up effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!