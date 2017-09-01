Farmer's Reserve Super Lemon Haze Sauce Cartridge 1g
About this product
Super Lemon Haze | Sativa Hybrid | [lemon skunk x super silver haze]
"Lemon peel and pine needles"
A lemon sweet tart in a dab! Super Lemon Haze is one of the queenpins of the lemon varietals and we are excited to bring out our own cut to see what people think. Layers of citrus, lemon peel, and pine come at your pallet in an almost aggressive way leading into a euphoric smoke that's perfect throughout the day.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
