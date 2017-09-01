Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Super Lemon Haze | Sativa Hybrid | [lemon skunk x super silver haze]



"Lemon peel and pine needles"



A lemon sweet tart in a dab! Super Lemon Haze is one of the queenpins of the lemon varietals and we are excited to bring out our own cut to see what people think. Layers of citrus, lemon peel, and pine come at your pallet in an almost aggressive way leading into a euphoric smoke that's perfect throughout the day.