Aeriz
National aeroponic cannabis cultivator.
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
657 products
Hash
Jenny Kush Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
4.3
(
6
)
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
4.0
(
3
)
Hash
Pink Lemonade Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
2
)
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
1.8
(
5
)
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Jenny Kush Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Jack Herer Live Resin Sugar Sativa 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
GMO Live Resin Budder Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Afghan Kush Live Flower Cartridge Indica .5g
by Aeriz
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jack Herer Live Flower Cartridge Sativa .5g
by Aeriz
1.0
(
1
)
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Hella Jelly Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Grookies Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Rosin
Grookies Live Rosin Badder Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Hash
Grookies Full Spectrum Hash Oil Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Jealousy (F3) Live Resin Sugar Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Rosin
Mangorita Live Rosin Badder Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Candy Fumez Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Gods Gift Live Resin Budder Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Gods Gift Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Resin
Lavender Goo Live Resin Sugar Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Cartridges
Gods Gift Live Flower Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
Rosin
Gods Gift Live Rosin Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
