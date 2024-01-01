Logo for the brand Aeriz

Aeriz

National aeroponic cannabis cultivator.
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

657 products
Product image for Jenny Kush Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Hash
Jenny Kush Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Hybrid 1g
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Pink Lemonade Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Hash
Pink Lemonade Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Cartridge Hybrid .5g
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
Product image for Pink Lemonade Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Pink Lemonade Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Jenny Kush Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Jenny Kush Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Jack Herer Live Resin Sugar Sativa 1g
Resin
Jack Herer Live Resin Sugar Sativa 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for GMO Live Resin Budder Indica/Hybrid 1g
Resin
GMO Live Resin Budder Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Afghan Kush Live Flower Cartridge Indica .5g
Cartridges
Afghan Kush Live Flower Cartridge Indica .5g
by Aeriz
Product image for Jack Herer Live Flower Cartridge Sativa .5g
Cartridges
Jack Herer Live Flower Cartridge Sativa .5g
by Aeriz
Product image for Blue Dream Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Hella Jelly Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Hella Jelly Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Grookies Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Grookies Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Grookies Live Rosin Badder Indica/Hybrid 1g
Rosin
Grookies Live Rosin Badder Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Grookies Full Spectrum Hash Oil Indica/Hybrid 1g
Hash
Grookies Full Spectrum Hash Oil Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Jealousy (F3) Live Resin Sugar Hybrid 1g
Resin
Jealousy (F3) Live Resin Sugar Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Mangorita Live Rosin Badder Hybrid 1g
Rosin
Mangorita Live Rosin Badder Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Candy Fumez Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Candy Fumez Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Gods Gift Live Resin Budder Hybrid 1g
Resin
Gods Gift Live Resin Budder Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Gods Gift Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Hybrid 1g
Resin
Gods Gift Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Lavender Goo Live Resin Sugar Indica/Hybrid 1g
Resin
Lavender Goo Live Resin Sugar Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
Product image for Gods Gift Live Flower Cartridge Hybrid .5g
Cartridges
Gods Gift Live Flower Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
Product image for Gods Gift Live Rosin Cartridge Hybrid .5g
Rosin
Gods Gift Live Rosin Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz