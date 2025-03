Sour Dub x Tahoe Alien

.5g Cartridge

As its name belies, Alien Rock Candy has a sweet, memorable flavor to match its crystalline appearance. Trichome-heavy and rich in THC content, this substantial strain is ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, sweet aroma that carries through until the exhale. An indicadominant hybrid, ARC’s euphoric effect can help manage pain, stress, and insomnia.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

