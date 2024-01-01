We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Aeriz
National aeroponic cannabis cultivator.
18
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Aeriz products
841 products
Flower
MAC 1 Premier Flower Sativa/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.8
(
24
)
Flower
Jenny Kush Premier Flower Sativa/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.5
(
8
)
Flower
Pink Kush Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.3
(
7
)
Flower
Ice Cream Cake Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.8
(
6
)
Hash
Jenny Kush Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
4.3
(
6
)
Flower
Jack Herer Premier Flower Sativa 3.5g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Lemon Tree Premier Flower Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
GG4 [Gorilla Glue #4] Premier Flower Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Pink Lemonade Premier Flower Sativa/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
GMO Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Sundae Driver Premier Flower Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.7
(
3
)
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
4.0
(
3
)
Hash
Pink Lemonade Full Spectrum Hash Oil Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
8" Bagel Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.5
(
2
)
Hash
Alien Rock Candy Full Spectrum Hash Oil Cartridge Hybrid .5g
by Aeriz
1.8
(
5
)
Flower
POTUS Berriez Premier Flower Indica 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.0
(
2
)
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Budder Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Pink Lemonade Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Jenny Kush Live Resin Sugar Sativa/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Jack Herer Live Resin Sugar Sativa 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
GMO Live Resin Budder Indica/Hybrid 1g
by Aeriz
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Florida Oranges Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Afghan Kush Live Flower Cartridge Indica .5g
by Aeriz
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jack Herer Live Flower Cartridge Sativa .5g
by Aeriz
1.0
(
1
)
1
2
3
...
36
Home
Brands
Aeriz
Catalog