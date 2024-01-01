Logo for the brand Aeriz

Aeriz

National aeroponic cannabis cultivator.
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

3 products
Product image for Black Cherry Bliss Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
Candy
Black Cherry Bliss Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
by Aeriz
Product image for Tangerine Clarity Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
Candy
Tangerine Clarity Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
by Aeriz
Product image for Mango Delight Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
Candy
Mango Delight Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
by Aeriz