About this product
Nitrous Live Flower Cartridge Hybrid .5g Cartridge
by Aeriz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Nitrous effects are mostly energizing.
Nitrous potency is higher THC than average.
Nitrous is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nitro Cookies and The Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Nitrous is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Nitrous typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Nitrous’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitrous, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item