Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

.5g Cartridge

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

Delicately extracted from flash-frozen flower, precious terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved throughout the process. Savor all aspects of the original strain in every inhale.

