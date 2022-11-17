Nitro Cookies
Nitro Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Nitro Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Nitro Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. This pungent strain is known to provide uplifting and relaxing effects. Nitro Cookies features gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness. This strain produces frosty nugs that are dense, dark green, and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Nitro Cookies has a flowering time of 8 weeks.
Nitro Cookies sensations
Nitro Cookies helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
