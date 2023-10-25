BLUNT DELTA 8 RUNTZ 2 GRAMS

by Aire Hemp | Free Shipping
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the classic charm of Aire's meticulously crafted blunts. Our premium blunts are a connoisseur's choice, expertly rolled with the finest, hand-selected cannabis strains. Each puff delivers a smooth, flavorful experience that lingers on your palate. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or share a moment with friends, Aire blunts are your passport to relaxation and enjoyment. Elevate your smoking experience with the perfect balance of convenience and sophistication. Choose Aire for an unforgettable journey into the world of premium cannabis.

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item