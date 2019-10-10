Airo Brands is committed to delivering a superior cannabis experience using the highest quality materials and latest technologies.



We are driven to create an intuitive, virtually effortless, and cleverly designed vapor experience. Our team saw what the vape world had to offer, and we knew we could do it better with a focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils. We organically formed a working belief that drives us each day: no detail too small. After two years of combining craftsmanship, technology, and research, we delivered a virtually unparalleled vaporizer system. We selected the best high-performance ceramic atomizer, so our unique oils provide a consistent and unaltered experience from first draw to last.



Backed by extensive research and development, the AiroPro vaporizer sets a new industry benchmark in convenience. There are no buttons or switches to complicate use, just inhale to activate. A light vibration indicates when the device is on, so the amount of vapor per hit can be accurately gauged; this feature improves the level of control users have over their device beyond that of any other personal vaporizer.



Our innovations aren’t limited to our vaporizers alone—we’ve also reimagined the AiroPod oil cartridge design to support a plug-and-play system and maintain superior leak resistance. The AiroPod cartridge and AiroPro vaporizer are the first cartridge and vaporizer to feature magnetic cartridges that can be exchanged in an instant. Switching flavors is literally a snap. We offer five core curated series: Artisan Series, Artisan CBD Series, Strain Series, Live Resin Series & Live Flower Series.



Combining our advanced technology with premium oil, we released the AiroX disposable vaporizer. Ready-to-go out of the package & disposable; there’s no charging required - ever.



Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup

Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards

Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup

Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup

Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup



Available in 14 states: AZ, CA, CO, IL, MA, MD, MI, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PR, & WA