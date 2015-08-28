About this product

AiroPod Strain Series .8g Cartridge



Embrace your individuality and enhance your self-love with Clementine, a sativa-dominant Hybrid. The cross between Tangie and Lemon Skunk strains leads to an inward focus with a sense of happiness and euphoria. As you inhale, feel uplifted relaxation. Activate your tastebuds with intensely delicious earthy and citrus magic from Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene terpenes. As you exhale, experience a grounded sense of energized enlightenment.