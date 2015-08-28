Airo Brands
Clementine - Hybrid - AiroPod - 0.8g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
AiroPod Strain Series .8g Cartridge
Embrace your individuality and enhance your self-love with Clementine, a sativa-dominant Hybrid. The cross between Tangie and Lemon Skunk strains leads to an inward focus with a sense of happiness and euphoria. As you inhale, feel uplifted relaxation. Activate your tastebuds with intensely delicious earthy and citrus magic from Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene terpenes. As you exhale, experience a grounded sense of energized enlightenment.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
