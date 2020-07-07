About this product
Durban Poison cannabis strain is a pure Sativa from South Africa. She is named after a port city of Durban. Durban Poison marijuana is very powerful and potent strain, great for morning or daytime use. It gives an instant cerebral high, boosts energy, uplifts mood, puts a smile on your face. Durban Poison marijuana effects last up to 3 hours.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alibi
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices