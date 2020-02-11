NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.