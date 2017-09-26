Loading…
Logo for the brand Chefsed

Chefsed

All in One Pot

IndicaTHC 19%CBD
All In One Pot!

Mission Statement
We pride ourselves on making chef-inspired, lab-tested, locally sourced cannabis meals,
providing a healthy, dependable, and delicious alternative for legalized medical cannabis.

Who he is?
All in One Pot,​ is the brainchild of Sedrick Crawley who is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur
who has been involved in food production, designing menus and award- winning dinner parties.
We are burning a new trail in the in-home dining party market, and we want to start with you!

Why we are Different
We infuse all menu options with your favorite selection - no need to worry about bitter or harsh
tastes; you will be eating an elevated meal. Potency levels will be discussed before meal
preparation.

Sample Pairing Menus:

Green Salad- Sesame Crusted Tuna, supergreen mix, radish, Carrot w/ Lost Coast OG
dressing.
Jerk Chicken salad with quinoa, almond feta w/ Triangle Kush crumble.
Blondies with pistachio and whipped chocolate,infused with Golden Strawberry.
Sweet T and Fried Chicken w candied bacon
Each meal paired with wine!

Contact us today: 301-541-3268 and ask for Chefsed! Each situation is different and we will
discuss the best option for you.

Note: A valid medical cannabis card is required for all dinners and events mentioned below. Unless recreational use is approved.

Blue Buddha effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
