Chefsed
All In One Pot!
Mission Statement
We pride ourselves on making chef-inspired, lab-tested, locally sourced cannabis meals,
providing a healthy, dependable, and delicious alternative for legalized medical cannabis.
Who he is?
All in One Pot, is the brainchild of Sedrick Crawley who is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur
who has been involved in food production, designing menus and award- winning dinner parties.
We are burning a new trail in the in-home dining party market, and we want to start with you!
Why we are Different
We infuse all menu options with your favorite selection - no need to worry about bitter or harsh
tastes; you will be eating an elevated meal. Potency levels will be discussed before meal
preparation.
Sample Pairing Menus:
Green Salad- Sesame Crusted Tuna, supergreen mix, radish, Carrot w/ Lost Coast OG
dressing.
Jerk Chicken salad with quinoa, almond feta w/ Triangle Kush crumble.
Blondies with pistachio and whipped chocolate,infused with Golden Strawberry.
Sweet T and Fried Chicken w candied bacon
Each meal paired with wine!
Contact us today: 301-541-3268 and ask for Chefsed! Each situation is different and we will
discuss the best option for you.
Note: A valid medical cannabis card is required for all dinners and events mentioned below. Unless recreational use is approved.
Blue Buddha effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
