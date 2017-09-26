About this product

All In One Pot!



Mission Statement

We pride ourselves on making chef-inspired, lab-tested, locally sourced cannabis meals,

providing a healthy, dependable, and delicious alternative for legalized medical cannabis.



Who he is?

All in One Pot,​ is the brainchild of Sedrick Crawley who is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur

who has been involved in food production, designing menus and award- winning dinner parties.

We are burning a new trail in the in-home dining party market, and we want to start with you!



Why we are Different

We infuse all menu options with your favorite selection - no need to worry about bitter or harsh

tastes; you will be eating an elevated meal. Potency levels will be discussed before meal

preparation.



Sample Pairing Menus:



Green Salad- Sesame Crusted Tuna, supergreen mix, radish, Carrot w/ Lost Coast OG

dressing.

Jerk Chicken salad with quinoa, almond feta w/ Triangle Kush crumble.

Blondies with pistachio and whipped chocolate,infused with Golden Strawberry.

Sweet T and Fried Chicken w candied bacon

Each meal paired with wine!



Contact us today: 301-541-3268 and ask for Chefsed! Each situation is different and we will

discuss the best option for you.



Note: A valid medical cannabis card is required for all dinners and events mentioned below. Unless recreational use is approved.