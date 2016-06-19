ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Buddha's Sister

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

Indica

4.3 153 reviews

Buddha's Sister

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 153 reviews

Buddha's Sister

Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.

Effects

114 people reported 907 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 44%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 54%
Anxiety 49%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

153

Avatar for WildBill82
Member since 2016
Got this beautiful Indica from NETA in Brookline, M.A. Bomb strain. 17% THC. Great for daytime to relax you in small moderation though. Best for nighttime great to help with insomnia ptsd depression anxiety. Great Earthy woodsy smell & taste. Leaves an awesome smell behind when done smoking similar ...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for vietnow
Member since 2011
Incredible medicine, this strain has amazing healing qualities. After smoking this, I feel happy, content, driven, and outgoing. If you suffer from depression / anxiety, this is a great strain to look towards
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for neffhead
Member since 2015
This strain is by far the best for medicinal purposes ro treat inflammation and pain. The sedation is not overpowering but leaves you feeling relaxed and stress free.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nignogdelight
Member since 2014
buddas sister is that fire and will put you the fuck out. some of my favorite
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Weib999x
Member since 2012
This is the first Good Buddahs sisiter I've has . Got it at a new "To me" dispensay Called Coloraod Harvest Company. Nice Nugs very clean Grown in dirt with not a lot of pumping up.. Good buzzz Last a while I would deffently reccommend this for sleep.. Pain also but Sleepy eye happy pot thats wh...
CreativeHappySleepy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghan Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Buddha's Sister
First strain child
Somari
child
Second strain child
Cherry Fuel
child

Products with Buddha's Sister

