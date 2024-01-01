Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from delicious GMO X Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Spicy

Effect Profile: Calming, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Cross of GMO and Mimosa



