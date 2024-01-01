Garlic Cocktail Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.

Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from delicious GMO X Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Spicy
Effect Profile: Calming, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross of GMO and Mimosa

About this strain

Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
