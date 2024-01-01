Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Tangerine Cookies is a rare Sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Tangie and Thin Mint Cookies strains. Tangerine Cookies has a unique super sour citrus flavor with hints of creamy mint upon exhale. The aroma is very sweet with an earthy citrus overtone that quickly turns to creamy menthol. If you love the flavor of Tangerine Cookies, you'll be head over heels for the high. It comes on fast and hard with loud, lifted, effects that infuse you immediately with happy energy and rich creativity.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Menthol

Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifted

Lineage: Tangie x Thin Mint Cookies





Show more