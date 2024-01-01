Tangerine Cookies Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Tangerine Cookies Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)

About this product

Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.

Tangerine Cookies is a rare Sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Tangie and Thin Mint Cookies strains. Tangerine Cookies has a unique super sour citrus flavor with hints of creamy mint upon exhale. The aroma is very sweet with an earthy citrus overtone that quickly turns to creamy menthol. If you love the flavor of Tangerine Cookies, you'll be head over heels for the high. It comes on fast and hard with loud, lifted, effects that infuse you immediately with happy energy and rich creativity.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Menthol
Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifted
Lineage: Tangie x Thin Mint Cookies

About this strain

Tangerine Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tangie and Thin Mint. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and giggly. Tangerine Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tangerine Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item