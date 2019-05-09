About this strain
A Bodhi Seeds creation, Blueberry Hashplant crosses Blue Dream with Hash Plant. The result is a bigger, bushier plant with an increased resin production and new aroma. Blueberry Hashplant has a fruity blueberry scent in addition to a spicy hash flavor. For Blue Dream fans who want a more potent and spicier take, give Blueberry Hashplant a try.
Blueberry Hashplant effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
