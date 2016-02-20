Alpine Live Resin Infused HHC Cartridge - Jungle Juice 1000mg
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Jungle Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!