About this product
Alta Gardens' flower is grown organically in native soil using homemade, fermented nutrients on our small, family owned and operated farm in Southern Oregon. Our flower is hand-trimmed, super smelly (some strains over 4% terps!), and always gives a clean, potent high.
About this strain
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
Ogre effects
About this brand
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.