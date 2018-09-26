Loading…
Logo for the brand American Cannabis Company - Oklahoma

American Cannabis Company - Oklahoma

Ace of Spades Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Ace of Spades effects

Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!