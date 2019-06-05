ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Cherry Soda
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Black Cherry Soda

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 380 reviews

Black Cherry Soda

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 58 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 380 reviews

Black Cherry Soda
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

Effects

Show all

263 people reported 1941 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 30%
Stress 34%
Pain 29%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

380

more reviews
write a review

Find Black Cherry Soda nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Cherry Soda nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Bubba's Gift
Bubba's Gift
More tinglyLeafly flower for 3 Kings
3 Kings
More popularLeafly flower for White Fire Alien OG
White Fire Alien OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Bananas
Bananas
More limoneneLeafly flower for 501st OG
501st OG
More myrceneLeafly flower for Obama Kush
Obama Kush
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for RudeBoi OG
RudeBoi OG
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More focusing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
User uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cherry cannabis strains
Cherry cannabis strains
Preview for Limonene-dominant strains
Limonene-dominant strains
Preview for Underrated THC strains
Underrated THC strains

Lineage

Strain
Black Cherry Soda
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Jimi Hendrix
child

Products with Black Cherry Soda

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Black Cherry Soda nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
What Are You Smoking? Episode 7: We Buy a Dab Maker From Walmart
What Are You Smoking? Episode 7: We Buy a Dab Maker From Walmart
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Flower

Most popular in