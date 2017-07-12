About this product
90+% THC, Designed for advanced users, this is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge uses the very latest in C-cell vapor technology for smooth no burn flavor
Over the last decade founders of AmeriCanna have formed trusted partnerships with some of the best cultivators in California to provide nothing but the best cannabis material for extraction, we take this high quality plant material extract it using a 100% all natural, ZERO solvent method called Supercritical CO2 extraction, this is the same exact method used to remove caffeine from coffee. Once we have what we call "Crude Oil" which on average tests around 75% THC, we put it through a process called "Molecular Distillation" which concentrates all those wonderful cannabinoids we love and this is how we achieve 90+% THC. The process is all natural and requires ZERO solvents. Be careful with this High Potency Cartridge.. it will sneak up on you!
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
About this brand
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.