Apothca
Deep Purple
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Deep Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!