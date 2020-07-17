About this strain
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
Lime OG effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
