Applegate River Roots
Chemdog Sour Diesel
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Sour Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
