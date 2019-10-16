About this product
Arcadia Brands 10 pack 20mg each. available in multiple flavors
Cinderella 99, also known as "C99," "Cindy," and "Cindy 99," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. Cinderella 99 is best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients use the effects of Cinderella 99 to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and stress.
Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form. We handcraft our medicinal edibles & products, using only a solventless extraction process. This insures you get a clean, strain specific, full spectrum product. Our extraction process, only pressing full buds, helps to ensure you get more cannabinoids and terpenes. This process provides a more pure consistent and balanced product the way mother nature intended
Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, as well as other medical professionals. Each batch of extract is tested for quality control and consistency. We pride ourselves as being one of the premiere solventless cannabis extraction companies and our diverse line of edibles and extracts are designed to provide “Peace and Simplicity”.