Loading...

Arcturus

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

16 products
Product image for LA Kush Wax 1g
Wax
LA Kush Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 66.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Patch Live Resin 1g
Resin
Sour Patch Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banjo Live Resin Sauce 1g
Resin
Banjo Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa Live Resin 1g
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Muffin Wax
Wax
Blueberry Muffin Wax
by Arcturus
Product image for Banjo Wax 1g
Wax
Banjo Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sugar Cookies Live Resin 1g
Resin
Sugar Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 68.22%
CBD 0.6%
Product image for Orange Creamsicle Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Orange Creamsicle Cartridge 0.5g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
Resin
Orange Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banjo Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Resin
Banjo Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Arcturus
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Product image for GMO Live Resin 1g
Resin
GMO Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 74.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for LA Kush Live Resin 1g
Resin
LA Kush Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo OG Live Resin 1g
Resin
Flo OG Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 70.89%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g
Wax
Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Live Resin 1g
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 73.38%
CBD 1.48%
Product image for Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
by Arcturus
THC 71.83%
CBD 0.12%