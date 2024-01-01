  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Arete

Arete

Health & Well Being - Ultra Premium Cannabis Products
All categoriesHemp CBDConcentratesCannabisEdiblesDelta-8 THC

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

7 products
Product image for 96% THCa Diamonds
Solvent
96% THCa Diamonds
by Arete
Product image for High THCa Hash Rosin Concentrates
Rosin
High THCa Hash Rosin Concentrates
by Arete
Product image for Live Resin THCa Vape Carts
Resin
Live Resin THCa Vape Carts
by Arete
Product image for Blue Dream Full Melt Hash Rosin (High THCa)
Rosin
Blue Dream Full Melt Hash Rosin (High THCa)
by Arete
Product image for Girl Scout Cookies Live Resin (High THCa)
Resin
Girl Scout Cookies Live Resin (High THCa)
by Arete
Product image for HHC Vape Carts
Cartridges
HHC Vape Carts
by Arete
Product image for Hash Rosin Oil Tincture
Rosin
Hash Rosin Oil Tincture
by Arete