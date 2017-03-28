Green Goods
Sequoia Strawberry
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Sequoia Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!