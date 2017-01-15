ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Strawberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Strawberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3 5 reviews

White Strawberry

White Strawberry

White Strawberry is the flavorful cross of The White and Strawberry Cough. This all-day hybrid blends The White’s relaxing physical effects and tertiary gastrointestinal benefits with Strawberry Cough’s cerebral stimulation to create a potent hybrid with medicinal utility. The cerebral effects can be rather spacey, making this strain perfect for repetitive tasks, but with continued consumption it supplies a euphoric mental aloofness that can help one shrug off stress and depression.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for levitaylor78
Member since 2016
well said seanzy84. strain hunters seeds white strawberry is a very nice smoke. A little moreish with that fruity flavour and a creamy texture. A feel good smoke. My only problem is her leaf ratio in flower is too much and her buds are not as dense as I'd like.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
write a review

Find White Strawberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Strawberry nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Strawberry
User uploaded image of White Strawberry

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
White Strawberry
Strain child
Sequoia Strawberry
child

Products with White Strawberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Strawberry nearby.

Most popular in