White Strawberry is the flavorful cross of The White and Strawberry Cough. This all-day hybrid blends The White’s relaxing physical effects and tertiary gastrointestinal benefits with Strawberry Cough’s cerebral stimulation to create a potent hybrid with medicinal utility. The cerebral effects can be rather spacey, making this strain perfect for repetitive tasks, but with continued consumption it supplies a euphoric mental aloofness that can help one shrug off stress and depression.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find White Strawberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Strawberry nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Strawberry
Hang tight. We're looking for White Strawberry nearby.