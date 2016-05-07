About this strain
Urkle Train Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
37% of people say it helps with nausea
