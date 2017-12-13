About this product
HYBRID | THC 64.10% | CBD 0.14% | TC 76.97% | TERPS 6.85%
About this strain
Kush-N-Cheese by Dinafem Seeds is a pungent cross that is known for being good to both expert and novice growers. Created by crossing Emerald OG with UK Cheese, this pungent pairing emits a savory stink of cheese, oil, and citrus. Offering predominantly physical effects, Kush-N-Cheese leans toward an indica-dominant effect while remaining a somewhat functional hybrid. Anticipate long-lasting relaxation that increases in weight and depth with continued consumption.
Kush-N-Cheese effects
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
57% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
57% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
57% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
