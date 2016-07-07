ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 53 reviews

Emerald OG

aka Emerald OG Kush, Emerald Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Emerald OG

Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.

Effects

32 people reported 253 effects
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 37%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 31%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Reviews

53

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Emerald OG
First strain child
Kush-N-Cheese
child
Second strain child
Emerald Jack
child

Products with Emerald OG

