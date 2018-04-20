About this strain
Tangie Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
