Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
