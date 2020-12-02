About this product
Shatter
INDICA
Total Cannabinoids: 75.84%
Terps: 5.75%
INDICA
Total Cannabinoids: 75.84%
Terps: 5.75%
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!