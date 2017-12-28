Artisan Farms
Green Crack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Green Crack is said to be a cross between a 1989 Super Sativa Seed Club, a Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace.
The strain was reportedly named Cush by its original breeder, Cecil C., then renamed Green Crack by Snoop Dogg to refer to what the rapper and cannabis activist perceived as potent, sativa-like effects.
The strain won 3rd place for Best Sativa at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup in 2015.
Green Crack effects
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
