Green Crack is said to be a cross between a 1989 Super Sativa Seed Club, a Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace.



The strain was reportedly named Cush by its original breeder, Cecil C., then renamed Green Crack by Snoop Dogg to refer to what the rapper and cannabis activist perceived as potent, sativa-like effects.



The strain won 3rd place for Best Sativa at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup in 2015.