Artizen Cannabis
Artizen Allen Wrench Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Allen Wrench effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!